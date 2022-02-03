Anchor Tom Britt recounts radio, TV career in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Our very own WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News anchor Tom Britt is saying goodbye.

The face of West Tennessee news for over 50 years is stepping away from WBBJ-TV.

Tom has had an incredible career in radio and television that began back in high school.

Conley Grayson Norris: “What inspired you to get into this career?” Tom: “I got into the career purely accidental. I was in high school — my senior year — and I had planned on becoming like a coach because I was playing basketball and baseball and want to stay in touch. I figured out a way to do it, but then I had a friend who was working part-time at a radio station down in Selmer. He took me down, and I cut an ad or two or promo. I heard my voice and I thought, ‘Oh god. I like this.’ You know better than probably trying to go to college to become a teacher and a coach.”

Tom attended the Tennessee Institute of Broadcasting in Nashville before returning to West Tennessee to pursue his career in radio in April of 1970, and then television in August of 1992.

Looking back on his long career, Tom has always called West Tennessee home.

“I realized I’m where I should be. I was married. I had a family. I didn’t want to start dragging them around. My daughter grew up here. So a nice place to raise a family. I cast my lot to stay. And it has been really good. My daughter is going to college now. Nice education and watching my granddaughters grow up here. So that’s that’s been the rewards of staying here,” Tom said.

Of the many stories Tom has covered, the tornadoes back in the early 2000s made the largest impact.

“I remember one time I sat down on a Sunday night at about 5:30. We were here all night doing cut-ins. Then we were here all day in and out on the air nonstop until about 7:30 that next evening, and they were just bringing in raw video or shooting it back and we would see it for the first time and talk about it on the air,” Tom said. “Then I realized one time I was looking and I thought these guys just had been neighbors, and it affected me. Wow. These people are picking through their life in two feet of rubble.”

While Tom’s time at WBBJ-TV is coming to a close, he is excited for his next journey.

“I’m going to stay active and do some things in the media. There’s a couple of things I have in mind to do and got engaged at Christmas. So I’m going to look forward to that portion of my life now,” Tom said.

Conley Grayson Norris: “You’re going to leave such a legacy with so many people that you didn’t even realize you touch. What do you hope that legacy is? Tom: “I hope they remember that I was a nice guy. I did my job to the best of my ability, and it’s always been my goal not to get sued over a story I had written. You know, I’ve been consistent. I’ve informed and told stories that made a difference to the people who live in West Tennessee.”

It’s hard to summarize the career of Tom with the many roles he has filled over the years.

However, whether you know Tom personally or if he has become a household name from your TV screen, he will be dearly missed.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have been in West Tennessee, and been at a TV station that actually serves the community and does the local news without an agenda. People have been so very gracious to accept me into their homes for almost three decades and let me tell the stories of the people,” Tom said. “I hope I’ve done it well, and I hope they remember that when I’m not here anymore.”

Tom’s last newscast will be on Good Morning West Tennessee Friday morning.

