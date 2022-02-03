Gibson EMC gives update on power in Crockett, Gibson County

UPDATE:

As of 1:40 p.m., Gibson EMC says there are 66 outage locations, and 2,821 members without power in Crockett Gibson, Madison and Obion counties.

“We will restore service to everyone as quickly as we safely can,” says Dan Rodamaker, President and CEO. “However, with a growing number of outage trouble spots and with the downed lines and broken poles that ice can cause, repairs may be time-intensive.”

EARLIER STORY:

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Gibson Electric Membership Corporation says 1,220 members are out of power.

Gibson EMC says those members are in Crockett and Gibson counties, with 999 of them west of Bells.

Gibson EMC reports that crews are working to restore power, and adds that members should call and report outages and downed lines.

They say to avoid any downed lines that you can see.

You can report outages to Gibson EMC’s Outage Hotline at 1-800-977-4076.

You can also follow their outage map or Facebook page for updates.

