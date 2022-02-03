Local county sees several winter weather related incidents

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn.– One area gets hit hard by winter weather.

Law enforcement responded to a tree falling on Cumberland Street in Milan earlier this afternoon resulting in the tree blocking the road.

Crews on the scene stayed for a couple hours to clear the path.

According to officials, the path is now clear but there is still debris around.

Over in Trenton, hours later, a car wreck resulted in 3 people getting injured.



Officials say they are investigating what caused the wreck.

Officers tell us those in the car were trapped for at least 45 minutes and were taken to a hospital.