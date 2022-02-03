Local organization discusses media literacy

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization head from an entrepreneur on her journey working in the media.

The Friends of Jackson-Madison County Library hosted Linda Kennedy for their February First Thursday speaker program.

Kennedy has 25 years of experience working in the media, and has now founded her own company called LK Media.

The company teaches media literacy and how to police the media that you consume everyday.

She says whatever form of media you consume, you must stay vigilant of the message it could be portraying.

“These screens that come into your house have no instructions, how long you should view it, what you should do, what it could do, and what it is for. You are just suppose to do that and that is why it is so important we have media literacy,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy says to always stay cautious with any media you consume. That includes social media, television and news.

