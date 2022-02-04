Texas Roadhouse to hold nationwide fundraiser Monday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Texas Roadhouse is holding a national fundraiser to support the American Tinnitus Association.

Texas Roadhouse says it will be donating 100% of its profits on Monday, Feb. 7 to the ATA in honor of the company’s founder, Kent Taylor.

“We are sincerely committed to supporting ATA’s mission to raise tinnitus awareness, fund research and help individuals who are suffering,” says Texas Roadhouse CEO and President Jerry Morgan. “Texas Roadhouse and our family of employees honor the life and vision of our Founder Kent Taylor, who was passionate about helping others.”

The news release from Texas Roadhouse says over 26 million adults in the United States battle tinnitus.

“As we pursue our mission to advance research and find a cure for tinnitus, we are grateful for the support of Texas Roadhouse,” says Torryn P. Brazell, ATA chief executive officer. “Despite its growing prevalence and often devastating effects, tinnitus remains a severely underfunded medical condition. This partnership brings us one step closer to changing the status quo.”

Texas Roadhouse adds that until March 31, it will donate 10% of online sales with gift cards to ATA.

