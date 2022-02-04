‘The Seven Pillars’ program moved to Feb. 19

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library has rescheduled one of its programs.

The program titled The Seven Pillars has been moved to Feb. 19.

The event will still feature Angela Nelson Parks, Tony Black, Tina Mercer, and others as they speak on African-American history in the area.

The Seven Pillars will also feature a guest appearance from Shirlene Mercer.

The program is being put together by the Jackson-Madison County Library and the Bicentennial celebration.

The program will now be held at 12 p.m. in the Program Center at the main library on 433 East Lafayette Street in downtown Jackson.

