JACKSON, Tenn. — Tyson Foods is helping feed the community with a giveaway on Saturday.

Tyson says it will be disturbing 180,000 meals from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

The meals will contain a variety of chicken and other Tyson products.

The event will be West Jackson Baptist Church at 580 Oil Well Road in Jackson.

You can follow Tyson on Facebook for updates.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.