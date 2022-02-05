Fall in love with a book and bingo

JACKSON, Tenn. —Fill your hearts with love and literature.

The Jackson Madison County Library is hosting Library Lover’s Bingo.

For the entire month of February you can participate in a month long game of bingo.

All you have to do is fill out the spots on your bingo card, for example, if you read from a book of poetry you can mark it off of your card.

Once you get 5 marks in a row, you turn in your card to either library location and your name is put into a drawing for a chance to win a prize bundle.

“It’s Library Lover’s Month and we hope that we are loved in the community. That’s our goal anyway, library literacy, information, community and to be be loved,” said Olivia Rieger, Teen services librarian, JMCL.

You have until February 28th to turn in all bingo cards.