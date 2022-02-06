Two local schools come together for special fundraiser

JACKSON, Tenn. —Residents of Jackson gathered to help raise funds for schools in need.

St. Mary’s & Sacred Heart hosted a Casino Gala in attempts to raise money for their schools.

Joann Wormer, principal of St.Mary’s says the more people to donate to the school, the better the education will be for the students.

She says in order to get the resources needed they have to conduct fundraisers such as this.

“It’s an event that we take two schools, and we each had our own event, St. Mary’s always had the Mardi Gras and Sacred Heart had the Casino Gala. So we decided as Catholics, that we’re going to partner with each other,” Wormer said.

Officials at the schools say they’re grateful for all the support.