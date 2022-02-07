Bethel students head to Super Bowl LVI to volunteer

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Bethel University students are on their way to the next Super Bowl.

Students with Bethel University Sports Management will be serving as volunteers during celebratory events before and after Super Bowl LVI, according to a news release.

“These opportunities are not given and should not be taken for granted. We are blessed to have built such a dynamic program in such a short time frame. Our students are always wanting to get involved and volunteer for local and national events,” said Assistant Professor and Coordinator of Sports Management, Josh Greer.

This will be the third year students will travel to work for the game.

