White House: File your taxes to get full child tax credit

(AP) — The Biden administration is kicking off an outreach campaign to get millions of families to file their taxes so they can receive the second half of payments from the expanded child tax credit.

Vice President Kamala Harris, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and White House senior adviser Gene Sperling are hosting a virtual event Tuesday to encourage people to send their tax forms to the IRS.

Administration officials estimate $193 billion would go to 58 million eligible households that file taxes.

This means families would receive credits on their taxes or refunds averaging $3,330 from this provision.

