Jackson-Madison school board votes on purchase of Oman Arena

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School Board approved a potential purchase.

The school board voted to move forward with trying to acquire the Oman Arena on Thursday.

School Board Chairman Pete Johnson says the motion now goes to the City of Jackson.

“Next step is the mayor and city council. With approval, based on the legality of taxes, fees, and closing costs that our attorneys will work out,” Johnson said.

Johnson says the stadium will save the school system money as it works to put together a Hub City Center.

“One of the pieces of our Hub City Center that we are pulling together, which will be adjacent to a football stadium. And the stadium will have an approved track, which will get Jackson-Madison County School System off the bench and to state qualifications for meets, athletics and those types of things,” Johnson said. “The Oman Arena will save money on the stadium because a lot of the features – wait room, facilities, locker rooms – it’s already in the Oman Arena in the lower level.”

Johnson says the arena could cost the system $13 million with improvements, but those do not have to be all at once or at all.

The board also approved updated policies, recognized students and staff, and listened to a song from the Jackson Central-Merry Choir and more during the meeting.

“The other thing is students’ presentations. One of the things our students were involved in was the Bicentennial contest. We had a lot of our students that won that poetry or art contest,” Johnson said.

