Jackson TGI Friday’s celebrates delivery workers

JACKSON, Tenn. — One restaurant is showing its appreciation and saying thank you.

TGI Friday’s dedicated Thursday to showing their appreciation to delivery workers.

Delivery workers were able to show up in their work uniforms, or show their credentials, and they received a free appetizer.

Appetizers included green bean fries, loaded potato skins, Philly cheese steak, egg rolls, warm pretzels, chips and salsa, and more!

Leaders at the Jackson TGI Friday’s say they wanted to show some love.

“Because February is the month that we celebrate love, so we just wanted to give some love back to all of our delivery personnel because they give us what we need and the stuff that we count on,” said Melissa Cole, the Kitchen Manager at TGI Friday’s.

TGI Friday’s is located at 1035 Vann Drive.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.