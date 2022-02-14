HCMC to host job fair on Feb. 17

PARIS, Tenn. — The Henry County Medical Center is giving those interested in a career in health care a chance to apply and talk to staff in-person.

HCMC says it will be hosting a job fair on Thursday, Feb. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Positions include Registered Nursing, Licensed Practical Nursing, and Certified Nursing Assistant, HCMC says.

The center says it is also offering new sign-on bonus opportunities, like $13,200 for new RNs and LPNS and $3,000 for CNAs.

“We received great feedback from our January job fair that we decided to invite interested individuals back to our facility to learn more about our opportunities and see the caring, warm atmosphere at HCHC,” said Sandra Ray, an administrator. “We still have several openings and

encourage anyone interested to come to our event and learn more about why HCHC is our home. We look forward to meeting you.”

The fair is being held in the HCHC Plumley Rehab Lobby at 239 Hospital Circle in Paris.

For can call (731) 644-8472 or (731) 642-5700 for additional information.

