3 new arrests made in 2021 Meagan Gammill case

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hardin County sheriff says additional arrests have been made in connection to the death of a woman who was last seen in Hardin County.

Meagan Gammill was reported missing on April 9, 2021.

Her body was found on April 18, 2021, wrapped in a blanket near Porter’s Creek.

Hardin County Sheriff Johnny Alexander says Gregory Moore was taken into custody soon after in connection to the investigation.

Now, months later, the sheriff says Vince Duke, Janice Suitor, and Billie Kemp will also be charged as accomplices.

“We served the indictments on February the 4th. They were sealed indictments on charges of abuse of a corpse, criminal conspiracy to commit abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and criminal conspiracy to commit tampering of evidence,” Alexander said.

Hardin County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Jeremy Helin was over the case and was able to connect the suspects by conducting several interviews.

“A lot of subjects in this. We got a lot of witness statements. Through the statement from the original Mr. Moore, we ended up tying these people into the case,” Alexander said.

Alexander says these were the last three suspects investigators were looking for.

“We’re still waiting to see if we have to go to trial with them or if they work out anything in the court system, but we’re ready to go to court to get justice for Ms. Gammill,” Alexander said.

He also says once the suspects are tried in court, he hopes this will be a weight lifted off the shoulders of Gammill’s family.

“I think it may give the family some closure on the case if we can navigate it through the court system,” Alexander said.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News online and on the air for additional details.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.