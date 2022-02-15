West Tennessee Legal to host free clinic for tornado survivors

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — West Tennessee Legal Services is hosting a pro bono clinic for tornado survivors in Weakley County.

WTLS says its attorneys will be able to talk to survivors of December’s tornadoes about housing, estate planning, debt collection, home repair, FEMA appeals, scams, and more.

“We are incredibly excited to get back out in the community and offer our services to help those who were impacted by the devastating tornadoes,” said Andy Cole, Pro Bono Coordinator at WTLS. “So many people have legal issues after disasters and do not know where to turn, we hope this clinic can help people get the help they need.”

WTLS says the clinic is open to low income residents.

“This is a great opportunity for residents impacted by the tornado to receive free legal advice about their rights concerning insurance settlements, property recovery, continuing obligations under a lease or whether their obligations were terminated by the destruction of the property,” said City of Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn. “The attorneys should be able to respond to a host of other legal questions arising out of the aftermath of the tornado.”

“As we interact with impacted survivors, it is apparent that there are lots of questions and concerns related to rights and needs of homeowners, renters, and business operators,” said Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum. “Many of these citizens have lost everything and don’t have the ability to hire representation. West Tennessee Legal Services is offering much needed resources to connect those most in need of assistance.”

You can call 800-372-8346 to register, but slots are limited.

If the clinic is filled up, WTLS says to contact them for help.

The clinic will be held in Dresden from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 3.

