JACKSON, Tenn.–Another candidate puts his name on the ballot.

Billy Burkhead is running for Madison County Trustee for the 2022 election year.

For the last 13 years, Burkhead has been employed with Madison County in the Finance Department.

Currently, he serves as the director of Internal Audit for the County.

Burkhead is a lifelong resident of Madison County and he says he has a passion for public service.