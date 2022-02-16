Exotic Pet Expo returns to Jackson this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Exotic Pet Expo is coming back to Jackson.

This weekend, you can join fellow animal-lovers at the Jackson Fairgrounds where many sellers will be offering exotic animals, toys, pet food and supplies.

You can expect to see birds, reptiles, small mammals, and much more.

The event will run from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 19 and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 20.

Admission is $3 a person.

The Jackson Fairgrounds are located at 800 South Highland Avenue near downtown Jackson.

