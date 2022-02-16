Survivors of December storms could receive more assistance

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–More assistance is available for survivors of the December tornadoes.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services has 2 income-based assistance programs available.

Disaster Snap benefits are provided through an electronic debit-like card and can be used to buy groceries.

Next is the Emergency Cash Assistance. This program will provide a one-time cash payment of $500 for households up to 2 people, $750 for households up to 3 to 4 people, and $1,000 for households of 5 people or more.

The application deadline for these programs is Friday, February 18 at 4:30 p.m.