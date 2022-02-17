Dresden residents prepared for possible storms

DRESDEN, Tenn. — Residents in a local town prepared for what could’ve been a possible storm.

Dresden was one of the many towns hit by the storms in early December.

Large amount of debris are still present in the town.

A local resident shared how he was prepared for the possibility of another storm.

“Keep gas on hand, maybe listen to your scanner, always having a plan like getting in the basement,” said Matthew Worrell, who lives in Dresden.

Worrell also says residents of Dresden are working to bounce back from the December storms.

