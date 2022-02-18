Officials talk plans for Memphis Regional Megasite

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Community leaders across West Tennessee gathered to discuss future plans towards the completion of the Memphis Regional Megasite.

Joe Barden, chairmen of the Joint Economic Community Development Board for the Megasite, says they’re working on having a master plan ready by the summer.

“We have interviewed several different consultant firms. Those that offer community growth, knowledge, those that offer how to put these pieces together so that we know the triggers of when we need to do this and when we need to do that,” Barden said.

Barden says smaller counties have been reporting issues with receiving information about the Megasite, but he says he’s not trying to leave anyone out.

“The director of Southwest Development District brought up a good point. He said that, you know, we need to have better communication, and he said that many of those counties kind of feel isolated because they’re not getting all the information and it’s not being spread,” Barden said.

Barden says Haywood County hired a firm to do a population study to make sure they have the amenities needed to accommodate the projected influx in residents.

“We can’t control who moves in and who moves out, but we can create the environment that hopefully best draws those people to move into it. So as they do and as things grow, we’ll probably have to adjust that plan a little bit to accommodate it,” Barden said.

Barden says for any residents worried about the change in West Tennessee, there is nothing to fear.

“I would encourage people to be more involved and be a part of that change so that their voices can be heard, that they can have input to modify that change that is inevitable to work in their best interest,” Barden said.

Barden says plans are on schedule for the Megasite to be built by 2025.

