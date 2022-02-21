Baby supply giveaway to be hosted on Tuesday

RIPLEY, Tenn. — A baby supply and product giveaway will be hosted in Ripley on Tuesday.

Save the Children Lauderdale County is partnering with Mother to Mother out of Nashville for the event, which will provide baby and childcare items to families in need.

Items such as diapers, wipes, toys, clothing and more are expected to be distributed for free, however you are asked to bring your own bags.

The giveaway will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 22 at Ripley City Park, located at 200 Mary Roberts Drive.

The outdoor event is open to the public and you do not have to be a citizen of Lauderdale County to attend.

Please note the event is weather permitting. You can check for the latest updates here or call (615) 540-7000 for more information.

