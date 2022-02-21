Summit to address education in Jackson on March 4

MARTIN, Tenn. — The WestTeach Program is hosting a summit in Jackson in March.

The news release from the University of Tennessee at Martin says the West Tennessee Education Summit will focus on bringing change to curriculum to enhance workforce development.

The release says a panel of teachers, superintendents, private business owners, school board members and legislators will talk about challenges in the classrooms and will end with an update on the Blue Oval City project.

“The summit allows us to bring together stakeholders in the community to have a conversation about how we can work together to ensure we are setting our students up to be successful,” said Kandace Jackson, a transition case manager for Weakley County Schools and WestTeach graduate.

The summit will be from 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on March 4 in the West Tennessee Agriculture Research & Education Center.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.