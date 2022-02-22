JTA now accepting card payments at main office

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority announced Tuesday they will begin accepting credit card payments at their main office.

This marks the first time JTA has been able to accept cards as payment, with cash and checks being the only options previously.

“Most people don’t carry cash or a check with them anymore,” said JTA Planning and Grants Manager Whitney Dickson. “We feel that this will give everyone an opportunity to be able to purchase bus passes, either for themselves or for friends and family members using their credit or debit cards.”

Dickson says they hope adding the alternate form of payment will open the opportunity to bring in more riders.

Bus passes and lift coupons can be purchased at JTA’s main office, located at 38 Eutah Street in Jackson.

For more news out of Madison County, click here.