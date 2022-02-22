Local organization reports success with antibody infusions

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Board of Trustees of West Tennessee Healthcare held their monthly meeting.

A topic of discussion was the monoclonal antibody infusions.

James Fountain, the Executive Director of Emergency Services, discussed the success of the infusions at West Tennessee Healthcare facilities.

Fountain says since November of 2020, 7,000 infusions have been given at all locations.

Health physicians went from only offering the service in three to five rooms to gradually dedicating 24 rooms to administering the infusions.

Fountain says the infusions have proven to mitigate further hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients and has decreased mortality rates.

