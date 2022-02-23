COVID-19 numbers continue to decline

Jessica Davis,

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– COVID-19 numbers continue to decline.

Screen Shot 2022 02 23 At 110244 Pm

But does that mean we’ll need even more booster shots?

As of now, people can receive their first and second vaccinations along with a booster.

Dr. Stephen Threlkeld says if you are immuno-suppressed or elderly, getting a booster might be a good strategy.

Boosting can not only help prevent minor disease but also helps prevent more severe illnesses.

For more information on COVID-19 and vaccines, click the ‘Seen on 7’ section.

Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts