Mardi Gras celebration coming to downtown Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Mardi Gras may be a New Orleans tradition, but West Tennesseans will have the chance to celebrate closer to home on Saturday.

Brownsville is hosting their own version of Mardi Gras, and the whole family is invited.

The event will feature live music, a parade, New Orleans-style food and treats, and more.

It will be held in the downtown area from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on February 26.

For more information, click here or call Visit Brownsville TN at (731) 779-9000.

