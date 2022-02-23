Play Ball Jackson names Steve DeSalvo as general manager/VP

JACKSON, Tenn. — Play Ball Jackson has named a new general manager/vice president.

A news release says Steve DeSalvo will take the role for the 2023 Jackson Prospect League team.

DeSalvo has 36 years of minor league baseball experience, spending 31 years with the Atlanta Braves as the general manager of the AA team in the Southern League.

“I have known Steve for over 30 years and highly respect and admire his accomplishments and career. Steve brings a treasure trove of background and experience to Jackson, and we could not be more pleased to have him on board. He will hit the ground running and be a vital cog in the stadium operation and our new 2023 Jackson team, working with sponsors, events, and partnerships. Steve is a home run!” said Dennis Bastien, President and CEO of the team and In The Big Inning.

DeSalvo says he is excited to join the team in the Hub City.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join Dennis and Lisa Bastien with this fantastic opportunity to bring this new baseball franchise to Jackson, Tennessee. Throughout my entire baseball career, I have been proud to focus on bringing fun and family-friendly entertainment to local fans. I have always been driven to provide exciting promotions and special events, over-the-top fan and customer service, and extreme community involvement. We look forward to providing the same to the West Tennessee community and to getting personally involved with the Jackson community. Our goal would be to make the stadium in Jackson, Tennessee the premiere entertainment and baseball facility in the southeast,” DeSalvo said.

