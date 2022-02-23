Police: Selmer Elementary principal failed to report abuse claims

SELMER, Tenn. — Police say Selmer Elementary School Principal Pamela Simon failed to report multiple allegations of child abuse or neglect.

According to a report from the Selmer Police Department, in December 2021 Investigator Nathan Harrison was notified of claims of abuse taking place within the school.

An investigation was then opened with help from the Tennessee Department of Children Services, the Department of Education, the Carl Perkins Center for Child Abuse and others.

Evidence revealed Principal Simon was notified of abuse allegations on numerous occasions between October 2021 and December 2021.

The report states that Simon did not notify the Department of Children Services of these claims, which as a school employee is a violation of Tennsee law TCA 37-1-403.

This violation is not criminal in nature and cannot be charged in criminal court.

According to the report, the investigation further revealed that a majority of schools in McNairy County do not know proper procedures for reporting abuse claims, and school administrators are recommended to work with local agencies to receive training in reporting procedures.

Selmer Elementary School has been placed under a Safety Plan by the Tennessee Department of Education, which outlines criteria the school must follow.

An investigation regarding the abuse allegations remains ongoing. We will continue to provide updates on the situation as more information becomes available.

