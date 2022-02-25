10th Winter Sing Gospel brings groups together

JACKSON, Tenn. — It was a packed house for a local church, as several gospel groups performed during an annual musical celebration.

Victory Worship Center welcomed guests from all over to listen to a variety of gospel groups from across West Tennessee for the annual Winter Sing Gospel Jubilee.

Feb. 25 marks an important day for Victory Worship Center in Jackson.

“All local groups from surrounding areas,” said said Kenny Fitzgerald, the secretary of Victory Worship Center. “It’s been going really well. People support it, and it’s just a good lesson from the Lord.”

Six gospel music groups came together to worship and praise under one roof.

“We’ve got the Barnett family. Now they’re from Stanton, Tennessee. Joan Gregory. She’s from Alamo. Got the Ross family. They’re from Henderson. Got the Long family from Humboldt,” Fitzgerald said.

With this being the 10th annual anniversary of the Winter Sing Gospel Jubilee, the church received a special surprise.

“The mayor wrote a proclamation that this is the official Feb. 25 Winter Sing Gospel Jubilee Day. So we’re honored,” Fitzgerald said.

This special day highlights not only the importance of song, but also the importance of celebrating Christ.

“Music, especially here, from its roots is really from rockabilly, Nashville to Memphis. To be able to have gospel music here in Jackson and then to be able to do that 10 years in a row is really a wonderful thing,” said JP Stovall, the pastor of Victory Worship Center.

With Easter quickly approaching, the Victory Worship Center would like to invite and welcome anyone to their worship services.

