AT&T surprises local nonprofit with lunch

JACKSON, Tenn. — AT&T surprised employees at Area Relief Ministries, a local non-profit, with lunch to show their appreciation for their hard work and the legacy they created in Jackson.

AT&T surprises local nonprofit with lunch

AT&T surprises local nonprofit with lunch

ARM helps to provide those who are homeless with access to a shower and a case manager to help them find a home.

Jennifer Freeman, the granddaughter of the organization’s late founder Mary Tyler, says she’s blessed to have amazing people to help continue her family’s legacy.

“It’s amazing. It’s an amazing feeling just knowing that sometimes you’re reading history books about women and men doing stuff in their community, but knowing that it was actually my grandmother who started this, it’s a huge blessing,” Freeman said.

Freeman says she is thankful to everyone who supports her and ARM.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.