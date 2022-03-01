Authorities investigate weekend house fire in McNairy County

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating after human remains were found at the site of a fire in McNairy County.

Around 11:22 Saturday evening, law enforcement and fire personnel were dispatched to a fire at the 1100 block of Guys Chewalla Road in Guys.

Upon arrival, officials say they observed a house almost fully engulfed in flames and determined they could not make entry.

Firefighters worked to contain the fire, and later discovered what appeared to be human remains within a metal bed frame near the back of the home.

The scene was turned over to local investigators and assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was requested.

For more local news, click here.