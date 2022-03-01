First Love Your Block meeting brings neighbors together

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s time to love your block.

Love Your Block held its first community meet and greet on Tuesday.

Love Your Block (1)

Love Your Block

Love Your Block is a two-year grant program that aims to revitalize and beautify projects within focus areas in the community.

So they wanted to introduce themselves to the community and get input, feedback, and improvements.

Love Your Block provides up to $1,500 in funding and other resources.

“We’re looking at doing things like vacant lot revitalization. So turning some of these vacant lots into usable spaces for the community,” said Abby Palmer, a grant coordinator.

Organizers say they want to help create a Jackson that is community oriented.

Love Your Block’s next event will be held in April.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.