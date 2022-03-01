Marsha Blackburn thoughts on State of the Union

JACKSON, Tenn. — A congressional leader shared her thoughts ahead of the State of the Union address in Washington D.C.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with Sen. Marsha Blackburn moments before the State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Blackburn is asking President Joe Biden what his plan is to help the economy and what he hopes to do to lower inflation as prices seem to skyrocket.

“When it comes to the president’s speech, what Tennesseans are wanting to hear is what he is going to do about inflation. How is he going to address this? What is his plan for getting the cost down at the grocery store and the price at the pump. They’re very concerned about inflation,” Blackburn said.

Blackburn says she hopes the country will one day become energy independent.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.