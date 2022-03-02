8th Graders look to the future at ‘Pathway to Possibilities’ Career Expo

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn.–Young leaders experience the workforce of the future.

More than 3,000 eighth graders from West Tennessee were invited to the 2022 ‘Pathway to Possibilities’ Career Expo in Ripley, Wednesday.

Representatives from Ford Motor Company and other companies were able to talk to students about the Blue Oval Project and future careers in advanced manufacturing.

Leaders in workforce development say with all the talk around electric vehicles, it’s a team effort to make sure the upcoming generation is prepared.

“Having discussions with the educators, the administrators of the high schools, the colleges, the universities, working with TCAT to make sure we can prepare the students as best as possible for our upcoming opportunities,” said Liliana Ramirez, a leader in workforce development.

Ramirez also says the partnership between Ford Motor Company and Tennessee has been phenomenal.