Company helps women invest in their future

JACKSON, Tenn. — Younger women are taking charge by investing for their future.

In honor of National Women’s Month, Fidelity Investments is helping you get started when it comes to investing your money.

The company has informational videos breaking down the investment process and how you can get started.

Lorna Kapusta, with Fidelity, says women that start investing before the age of 40 have five times the amount that they invested. That’s compared to women who start after 40, which is around two times the amount.

Kapusta says anyone can start investing. Even if it is just a dollar, that can help you plan for long-term goals.

“Investing provides you the greatest opportunity to have your money grow over time. That very much can be for retirement, but it can also be for investing for goals that are seven, 10, 15 years down the way,” Kapusta said.

For more information on how you can start investing, click here.

