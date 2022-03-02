School bus rear-ended while traveling to Greenfield School

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities say a school bus was involved in a wreck Wednesday morning as it was traveling to Greenfield School.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the bus was headed eastbound on Highway 124. With caution lights on, the bus stopped at a residence to pick up a child.

That’s when a Ford F150 rear-ended the school bus.

THP says there were no indicators that the Ford driver was impaired, and they were flown to a medical facility in Nashville with non-life threatening injuries.

According to a release from Weakley County Schools, the children were assessed and one was transported for further evaluation.

Weakley County Schools Director Randy Frazier released a statement that reads:

“We are grateful for the expertise of the bus driver and the transportation department’s quick and effective handling of the situation alongside emergency personnel that responded to the scene. Our thoughts are with everyone involved in this morning’s incident.”

The release states all of children were reunited with their family members.

