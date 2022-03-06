Miss Bronze Scholarship Pageant highlights young women with talent showcase

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Jackson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Incorporated hosted an annual event.

The 62nd Miss Bronze Scholarship Pageant took place Saturday evening at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in downtown Jackson.

The pageant highlights young women in West Tennessee by sharing different skills and talents.

This year’s pageant had five contestants, each showcasing dances, songs, and even poetry.

The winner of this year’s pageant was contestant Kyra Donald.

The next event held by the Jackson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta will be March 23.

Te organization will hold a virtual talent show for students in grades 6 through 12.