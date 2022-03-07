Organization helps push use of AI forward

JACKSON, Tenn. — One national organization is trying to push the country forward in artificial intelligence.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Technology Engagement Center is teaming up with leaders and the public to discuss how to move AI forward responsibly.

Jordan Crenshaw, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, says AI can be found in our day-to-day lives, as well as in factories and hospitals.

Crenshaw says AI is expected to help boost the economy by 14% by 2030, which is more than $15 trillion.

He says while expanding on AI, there needs to be regulations in place to make sure it’s not abused.

“A series of field hearings. We are going to take public comment from our website, and we are going to use that to draft a report and submit that to Congress and show it to the administration. Really recommending those durable bi-partisan policies so that we can lead,” Crenshaw said.

Crenshaw says the commission will be holding public hearings across the country.

If you would like to attend or leave a comment online, click here.

