Jackson Christian hosts ‘Night of Thanks’

JACKSON, Tenn. — One community came together to give thanks!

Jackson Christian held its Night of Thanks early Tuesday evening.

It’s part of a fundraiser for student financial aid for the school.

Officials say they normally hold an event every year, but haven’t since the start of the pandemic.

So alumni and generous families got a chance to come back to campus, for free, and enjoy a good meal, student entertainment, and a silent auction.

Officials say it’s a show a gratitude for the support.

“I want people to walk away with a warm, a warm feeling inside, a smile on their face, and thankful their child or grandchild is at Jackson Christian, and thankful and proud of their gifts to Jackson Christian,” said Director of Advancement Blake Beckham.

Beckham also wants to thank all the sponsors for the event and those who donated the delicious food.

