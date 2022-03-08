Library hosting game nights for all ages in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library has an ongoing game night program every first and third Thursday of the month at 5:00 pm.

Patrons can play board games of all kinds from Chess to Settlers of Catan.

Additionally, each first Thursday will also have a dedicated Dungeons & Dragons session.

Game nights are free and open to all ages.

The Jackson-Madison County Library is located at 433 East Lafayette Street.

For more information, click here or call the library at (731) 425-8600.

