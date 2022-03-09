Community welcome to help celebrate poetry contest winners

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Griot Collective of West Tennessee is welcoming the community to join them in celebrating the winners of its poetry contest.

The Collective says it will be hosting its 2022 Black History Month Poetry Contest Winners Ceremony at 1 p.m. on March 19 at the ComeUnity Cafe in Jackson.

Along with live music and entertainment from Highwater, students from elementary up to high school will read their submissions and receive an award.

You can learn more by calling (731) 422-2524.

