New nutrition place opens in West Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you’re needing a pick-me-up to help with your day, but don’t want to make the commute across town, we have a solution for you.

Nutrition on Hollywood is the new nutrition spot in town, and it is on the west side of Jackson at 2016 Hollywood Drive Suite A.

Co-owner Rachel Carrington says they have plenty of deals for customers to save money on, such as Medical Mondays, Teacher Tuesdays, and Workout Wednesdays.

“I’m super excited to bring this to this side of Jackson. We are 1.5 miles away from the hospital. So we’re excited to give the nurses a place to come and get there loaded teas and shakes in the morning,” Carrington said.

Nutrition on Hollywood is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They say there are plans to expand these hours.

