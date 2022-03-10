Roaring 20s party celebrates woman’s 100th birthday

JACKSON, Tenn. — One woman has a big reason to celebrate.

Agnes Idella “Dorothy” Owens is celebrating her 100th birthday!







She, her family and friends all dressed up in Roaring 20s attire for the party at the DoubleTree Hotel in Jackson.

Owens is a native of Bolivar and now lives in Jackson. She married Curtis Bell “Kirk” Owens in 1957.

She has twin daughters, nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

From all of us at WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News, we want to wish Agnes a happy 100th birthday!

