9th annual Denim and Pearls returns after two year pause

JACKSON, Tenn. — On March 26, WRAP will be hosting their ninth annual Denim and Pearls fundraiser.

This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for WRAP, and after having to cancel the event for the past two years, organizers are excited.

This year’s theme is Arabian nights.

Guests can expect to experience a night full of different food and music.

The fundraiser will also have a live auction, live music, and catering from the Old Country Store.

The executive director says this fundraiser is a time to appreciate all the work the organization has done.

“Denim and Pearls is an opportunity for members of the community to come together to really celebrate the work that we do, to help survivors of the crimes of domestic violence and sexual assault,” said Daryl Chansuthus, the Executive Director of WRAP.

Seats are still available for purchase.

If you’re interested in attending the Denim and Pearls fundraiser, you can call (731) 668-0411.

