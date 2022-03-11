Library postpones David Crockett program

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library has postponed a program on David Crockett.

The program called The Accidental Fame and Lack of Fortune of West Tennessee’s David Crockett was originally set for Saturday, March 12, but has now been moved to April 16.

The library says the program will be presented by Scott Williams, who is the author of the book the program is named after and the president and CEO of Discovery Park of America.

The main library can be found at 433 East Lafayette Street in downtown Jackson.

