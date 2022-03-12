A sorority honors local students

JACKSON, Tenn. –One sorority is celebrating its winners.

“We are having our Seventh Annual Literacy Luncheon geared toward our youth. They had to answer an essay question that our committee came up with, said Latoshia Chism, chapter president, Phi Delta Kappa.

This luncheon is a way to honor local students.





“This is a celebration, we want to put them on a platform, so that the community can hear how the pandemic affected them,” Chism said.

These students will receive several awards.

“The high school student will win a thousand dollar scholarship, the other three will win a mini laptop and a monetary donation,” Chism said.

Chism says one of the sorority’s mission is to help the younger generations.

“Our sorority is a service to youth. We have a Y.E.S Program which is centered around youth and so it’s important that they know the importance of literacy and that we give back to the community by a way of the youth,” Chism said.

She also wants as many students as possible to apply.

“We just do encourage all middle school and high school students to take a chance and submit an entry. You just never know if you will be selected,” Chism said.

For more information on the scholarship, visit our website here and click the ‘Seen on 7’ section.