Fans from all over the U.S. gather for women’s basketball tournament

JACKSON, Tenn. — Women’s basketball fans from all over the United States gathered at a local college to support the players and teams.

Saturday evening, Union University hosted the first round of the South Regions tournament.

Pam Rowe, a resident from Cleveland Tennessee says she’s grateful that she gets to spend this time with her family.

She says her family takes women’s basketball very seriously and it’s always a fun time when they can experience those moments together.

“It’s very exciting. I know it’s women’s basketball and a lot of people are all about men’s basketball with March madness but, the women’s team play very hard, very fast. Just being in the atmosphere with the players and the excitement, it’s just very exciting to be a part of it,” said Pam Rowe.

Tickets for the games are on sale now.