Jackson Animal Care Center hosts first Inaugural Fur Ball

JACKSON, Tenn. — Residents across West Tennessee gathered to support animals in need.

Saturday night, the Jackson Animal Care Center hosted their first annual Inaugural Fur Ball event to raise money for animal healthcare.

Whitney Owen, the Director of Jackson Animal Service says she’s excited to be hosting an event that will supply the animals of Jackson with the care they need.

She says no animals can be adopted until they are properly treated and says she hopes the proceeds collected lead to more pets within homes.

“We are bringing back the humane society take on the fur ball. They hosted the event for 18 or 19 years. The city took it over in 2017 and we took a little bit of a hiatus from the fundraiser that we were doing and so, we decided to bring it back,” said Owen.

Owen says tonight, they have a number of acts lined up for the participants of the ball.

“It’s dinner, entertainment, band and live music. It’s going to be a fun evening,” said Owen.

She says her support from the city is overwhelming and that she would like to thank the Mayor’s office as well as the Mayor Conger himself, for a portion of the entertainment.

“Entertainment is a roast of Mayor Conger and we pull several different people to the roast panel from different phases throughout his life. We have his old boss from United Way, we have one of the gentlemen he’s been friends with for several years in the city council. So, we’re just going to poke fun at him, good naturally,” said Owen.

Owen says the goal for tonight is $30,000. She says every cent is being invested in the wellness of the animals.

“Every dollar raised goes directly towards spay and neuter surgeries and our low cost spay and neuter for the community, vaccinations, dewormer, any kind of medical need that we got for the animals in our care,” said Owen.

Owen says there will be more events later in the year and to contact the Jackson Animal Care Center for more information.