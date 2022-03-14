Officials discuss new industry, job opportunities in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Gibson County commissioners met with the public Monday to discuss some ongoing topics.

“Typically with resolutions that needed to be passed, budget transfers that had to be made,” said Commissioner Michael Longmire, Gibson County District 3. “Had some insight on a good report, we had a great report from our industrial recruiter Kingsley Brock.”

The industrial report touched on what’s going on in the county and what the future will look like for the county’s economic development.

“It sounds like we have secured a lease now on the American Woodmark building in Humboldt with a facility that was in Mayfield, Kentucky prior,” Commissioner Longmire said.

The lease for the building is secured for three years for distribution and warehousing purposes. Along with the American Woodmark building, the county will be seeing more businesses at the county’s industrial park.

“FedEx Ground is building a 330,000-square-foot warehouse distribution center at the Gibson County Industrial Park, and it’s currently under construction and on time, and the facility should be finished by the end of the year,” said Gibson County’s Director of Economic Development, Kingsley Brock.

More and more job opportunities continue to open up for residents. Specifically in Milan, ZLINE Kitchen & Bath has bought the Dura Automotive building, creating over 50 job opportunities.

“We”ll be hiring about 60 people over the next couple of years, and having a warehouse distribution center as well as a customer service center where they’re doing sales and returns and that type of thing, so a really good addition to Gibson County,” said Brock.

The next county commission meeting is expected to take place in May.

